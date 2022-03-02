PM Modi speaks to President Putin, discusses safe evacuation of Indians from conflict areas in Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke on phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the safe evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine especially its city of Kharkiv.

The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck and discussed their evacuation from the conflict areas.

Earlier in the evening today, PM Modi also held a high-level meeting in New Delhi on the issue of evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in the war-hit country.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has said, "A total of 3500 students will leave for India from Bucharest and around 1300 hours from Suceava in the next 2 days."

The minister further said that on Thursday he will be leaving for Siret border and stay there for 2 days until each & every Indian is not evacuated from Siret.

