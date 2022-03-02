'Must leave Kharkiv immediately': Indian Embassy's latest advisory to nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : AP A man walks past the remains of Russian military vehicles in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

In an urgent advisory, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has asked nationals in Ukraine to leave the city of Kharkiv 'immediately', and has named some urban type settlements in Ukraine. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has asked people to reach these settlements by 6 pm (Ukrainian time).

India has asked people to start proceeding to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka 'as soon as possible'.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine had asked Indian nationals and students to leave the capital city Kyiv 'urgently today' as Russian forces close in on the capital city.

Early this morning, the embassy stated that the 400 students housed near the embassy since February 24 have successfully left Kyiv by train through Mission's efforts.

"Ensured movement of more than 1,000 Indian students from Kyiv towards Western borders," the embassy had stated. However, a few students were left in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, renewed Russian strikes on Kharkiv have killed at least 4 people and have wounded several others. Russia’s escalation Wednesday came as President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union speech to Americans on Tuesday night, warned that if the Russian leader didn’t “pay a price” for the invasion, the aggression wouldn’t stop with one country.

