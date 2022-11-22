Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
  There is popular saying in India 'dosti se zyada...': Russian envoy in New Delhi | WATCH

There is popular saying in India 'dosti se zyada...': Russian envoy in New Delhi | WATCH

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov lauded India-Russia friendship during the Russian Culture festival inauguration in Delhi.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2022 8:10 IST
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov at the Russian Culture
Image Source : ANI Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov at the Russian Culture festival inauguration in Delhi

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov added to the Moscow-New Delhi bonhomie during the Russian Culture festival inauguration in the national capital on Monday saying that there is a popular saying in India, "dosti se zyada kuch bhi nahi hota."

"Dosti se zyada kuch bhi nahi hota," a very precise characteristic of the trusted and friendly character of Russia-India strategic partnership.

