Indian student, killed in shelling in Ukraine, was standing in grocery store queue

An Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The student has been identified as Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar from Karnataka, was standing in a queue for food when he was killed in shelling, reports said.

"We have confirmed from MEA the unfortunate demise of Naveen Shekharappa in Ukraine. He was from Chalageri, Haveri; had left for a nearby store to buy something. Later his friend got a call from a local official that he (Naveen) has died," said Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka SDMA.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," MEA tweeted. The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the father of Naveen Shekharappa and conveyed his condolence.

The student was a native of Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district, a state government official said.

"A student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district, died in the shelling," the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Dr. Manoj Rajan told PTI.

A number of Indians are still stranded in Kharkiv where Russia has launched a major military offensive.

The MEA said the Foreign Secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

"Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said.

