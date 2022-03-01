Putin wants Ukrainian president Zelensky to be assassinated? 400 Russian assassins flown in, says report

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation via his smartphone in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Highlights Highly-trained kill team has been flown in from Africa to assassinate President Zelensky

The team has a kill list that mentions Ukrainian President and his entire cabinet

The assassins are reportedly awaiting a green signal from Putin to pounce on to their targets

Russia Ukraine War Latest News: Amid the intense ongoing military struggle between Russia and Ukraine, reports have emerged that Vladimir Putin is allegedly planning to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assassinated. According to reports, as many as 400 Russian mercenaries have been flown in from Africa to target President Zelensky and his entire cabinet.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: INDEPTH COVERAGE

The Times reported that the army-for-hire, run by 'oligarch' Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is considered to be a close aide of Putin, has been flown in a few weeks ago. Prigozhin has been offered a whopping sum by Kremlin for the assassination mission, the report said.

ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine War: Satellite photos show 64-km-long convoy of Russian forces approaching Kyiv

The kill team is awaiting green signal from Moscow to eliminate people mentioned in their hit list that also includes Ukrainian PM, cabinet ministers and Kyiv mayor apart from other noted personalities.

According to the report, the information about the dreaded plan had reached the Ukrainian government prompting to declare a 36-hour stiff curfew last week. The authorities had asked to remain indoors for the Ukrainian soldiers to carry out their operation to hunt down the Russian saboteurs.

ALSO READ: Russia Ukraine War: India reiterates call for immediate cessation of violence, end to hostilities

Meanwhile, Russian forces have intensifed their military operation as they approach Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Latest satellite images show a 64-kilometres long convoy of the Russian army north of Ukraine capital Kyiv, that said 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children since the Russian invasion started on February 24.

Latest World News