Russia Ukraine war: Ambala's daughter Neha returns safely from Kharkiv; says, 'could barely save my life'

Neha informed that earlier there was no attack on the civilians, but now that too has started happening in Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine war: Neha, a student of Shalimar Colony in Ambala city, went to Ukraine to study medicine. She was doing her MBBS there but unfortunately had to return to India when the crisis between Russia-Ukraine escalated. She shared that coming back to India after escaping from the situation is a big deal in itself. Her family is delighted to have their daughter back and safe with them. Neha reached Ambala late at night. Not just her family, but other people in the neighbourhood also welcomed Neha by performing aarti.

Ever since Ukraine was invaded by Russia, her family was worried about Neha’s safety, but when she came back to Ambala yesterday, the family’s happiness knew no bounds. Neha said that the atmosphere in Ukraine is worrisome and thousands of students are still trapped.

She said that earlier there was no attack on the civilians, but now that too has started happening. She along with 6 people decided to leave together in a group and during this time she changed trains and buses several times to reach the Romania border. She even had to walk for several kilometres. Even when they reached the Romanian border, the children of Kharkiv were not being taken care of.

Neha added that she request the government to help the students there because now the situation there is really bad and they have run out of food. There were too many students on the Romanian border. Thousands of students are waiting to enter the Romania border. The weather conditions are also deteriorating.

