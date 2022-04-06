India has chosen side of peace; disturbed by killings in Bucha, says S Jaishankar over Ukraine war

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV EAM S Jaishankar speaks on Russia Ukraine Ukraine war in Lok Sabha

S Jaishankar statement over Ukraine: Strongly condemning reports of civilians being allegedly killed by Russian troops in Ukrainian city of Bucha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India has chosen side of peace amid the conflict between the two nations.

Speaking in Lok Sabha over Ukraine crisis, Jaishankar said India has made it clear that it will support call for an independent investigation over Bucha killings.

"Many MPs brought up the incident in Bucha and I want to say that we're deeply disturbed by the reports. We strongly condemn the killings which have taken place there. It's an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation," he said.

"This should bear in mind that contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, on respect for international law, and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States. If India has chosen a side, it is a side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence," Jaishankar added.

The External Affairs minister said that the conflict in Ukraine has had significant consequences for the global economy and for India's economy. "Like all countries, we too are assessing the implications and deciding what is best for our national interest," he said.

What should India do in these circumstances? At a time when energy costs have spiked, clearly, we need to ensure that the common person in India is not subject to an additional and unavoidable burden," Jaishankar added.

