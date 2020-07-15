Image Source : PTI Rs 50,000 spectacles allowance for Bombay High Court judges, family

The Maharashtra government will pay every Bombay High Court judge Rs 50,000 every year to buy spectacles, as per a government resolution issued on July 10. According to Mumbai Mirror, the annual reimbursement will also cover the purchase of eyewear for the judges' spouses and family members dependent on them as well as cover the cost of maintenance.

As per the High Court judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, every judge and members of his/her family are entitled to "such facilities for medical treatment and for accommodation in hospitals as may, from time to time, be prescribed." The Act says a retired judge and his/her family members are too entitled to medical/hospitalization facilities at par with a retired officer of the Central Civil Services, Class I. Sitting judges are also entitled to reimbursement on actual basis for the medicines they may buy.

The move was first discussed by former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta and then chief justice six months back. Mehta is now the principal advisor to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a post specially created for him.

