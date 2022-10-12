Rs 223 crore scam surfaces in Delhi Govt's Forest and Wildlife Department

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The CBI has registered a case against unidentified officials of the Delhi government's forest department and an official of Bank of Baroda in connection with a Rs 223 crore fixed deposit scam, the central agency said Wednesday.

CBI has booked the senior branch manager of Bank of Baroda, LA Khan, Forest and Wildlife Department, Delhi Government, and unidentified officers of Bank of Baroda under sections 120B, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and Prevention of IPC. A case has been registered under Section 13(2) 13(1)(a) of the Off Corruption Act.

The CBI came to know from the sources that a surplus fund of Rs 223 crore was issued by the Forest and Wildlife Department of the Delhi Government to the Paharganj branch of Bank of Baroda Bank in the name of Ridge Management Board Fund to invest in FDRs.

Bank's Senior Branch Manager L A Khan transferred Rs 223 crore to Bank of Baroda Paharganj branch in the name of account number 00980100028204 Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) which was a fake account.

When the information was verified, it was found that the Department of Forest and Wildlife, Government of Delhi approved a fixed deposit scheme of Rs 223 crore in the name of Ridge Management Board Fund and transferred a year later in SBI IP Extension from Bank of Baroda Paharganj branch.

Investigation revealed that Bank of Baroda Senior Bank Manager LA Khan in connivance with unknown officials of the Department of Forest and Wildlife wrongly transferred Rs 223 crore from Sundry Account Bank of Baroda to Savings Account with the help of fake letters and the account of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board was also found to be fake.

Simultaneously, the bank manager LA Khan issued the letter of the fake FDR scheme in the name of Ridge Management Board to the Forest and Wildlife Department.

The CBI started an investigation by registering a case against the senior branch manager of the Bank of Baroda Paharganj branch, LA Khan, Department of Forest and Wildlife and unidentified officials of Bank of Baroda Bank.

The CBI verification showed that Khan allegedly issued fake FDRs in the name of "Ridge Management Board Fund" and handed over them to the Delhi government's forests and wildlife department.

ALSO READ | PM Modi to flag off UNA-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow

ALSO READ | Kejriwal in Gujarat: God sent me to finish off descendants of Kans | Video

Latest India News