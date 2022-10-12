Rajnath Singh to launch website enabling citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch a website enabling citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) on Friday.

Website on “Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot” to have film icon Amitabh Bachchan as Goodwill Ambassador.

‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ (MBKS) website for the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) will be launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an event being organised at National War Memorial Complex at New Delhi on October 14, 2022.

AFBCWF is a Tri-service fund, utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia, to the next of kin and dependents of battle casualties.

While the Government of India has initiated a large number of welfare schemes for the soldiers killed or disabled during active military operations in the line of duty, there has been a strong public sentiment and requests from patriotic citizens, corporate heads/ industry captains, to contribute to the cause of welfare of the soldiers and their families. This website is being launched to facilitate patriotic Indians to partner in this noble cause.

Amitabh Bachchan has graciously accepted to be the ‘Goodwill Ambassador’. The Chief of Defence Staff, all three Service Chiefs, Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardees and other prominent officials of MoD, Corporate Heads, Chairman & Managing Directors of Banks, and eminent serving personnel from the field of sports and celebrities are expected to attend the function.

On the launch day, 10 next of kin of fallen heroes and soldiers disabled in active military operations will also be felicitated. Parents and relatives of many war-decorated soldiers have also been invited.

ALSO READ | PM Modi to flag off UNA-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow

ALSO READ | Army hospital performs complex non-surgical cardiac valve replacement on 15-year-old boy

Latest India News