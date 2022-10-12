PM Modi to flag off UNA-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the flagging off of Vande Bharat Express and inauguration of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project phase 1 in Ahmedabad (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will flag off indigenously built India's semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train at Una railway station during his visit to Himachal Pradesh, informed chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

It's going to be the fourth Vande Bharat train that will be put to the service for passengers of the Indian Railways.

The train will run between Una and Delhi and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in a shorter duration.

Modi will also address two public meetings in Una and Chamba on Thursday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various projects in the two districts of the poll-bound state, the CM said.

This will be Modi's ninth visit to Himachal Pradesh in the last five years, he added.

Sharing on his visit to Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, PM Modi tweeted, "I will be among the people of Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 13th October. Looking forward to the programmes in Una and Chamba where many development works will be inaugurated which are aimed at further increasing the pace of progress in the state."

"You would be glad to know that the Vande Bharat Express would be flagged off. IIT, Una will also be dedicated to the nation. The foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park will be laid. These works will give wings to people's aspirations," he tweeted.

