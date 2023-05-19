Rs 2,000 notes to be withdrawn from circulation. Why you should not panic? | 5 points

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that Rs 2,000 currency notes will be withdrawn from circulation, however, the notes will continue to be legal tender till September 30, a statement said. RBI has asked banks to provide deposit and/or exchange facilities for Rs 2,000 notes until September 30, 2023.

What you need to know about RBI withdrawing Rs 2,000 currency notes

The banks will no longer issue Rs 2,000 currency notes. There is no need to panic as Rs 2,000 will continue to remain legal tender till September 30, 2023. People can deposit, and exchange Rs 2,000 currency notes with banks till September 30, 2023. Exchange facility for Rs 2,000 notes up to Rs 20,000 at a time would be available from May 23. The reserve bank has asked banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect.

The Rs 2,000 denomination bank note was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes that were in circulation at that time.

ALSO READ | RBI to withdraw Rs 2000 currency note from circulation but it will continue to be legal tender

Latest India News