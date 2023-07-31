RPF jawan shoots 4 people dead onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE RPF jawan shoots 4 people dead onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan shot dead four people on board a train travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai, informed an official.

According to the reports, the incident took place on the B 5 coach of the Mumbai Central SF Express train (12956) at 5:23 am between Vapi and Surat station.

It was confirmed that CT Chetan had shot at the escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. According to advance information, a casualty of 3 civilians has also been reported.

Meanwhile, the said constable was caught at the Bhyander station. DCP North GRP has been informed.

Further details are awaited.

