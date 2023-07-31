Monday, July 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. RPF jawan shoots 4 people dead onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train | Details

RPF jawan shoots 4 people dead onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train | Details

The incident took place on the Mumbai Central SF Express train (12956) at 5:23 am between Vapi and Surat station.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Hritika Mitra
New Delhi
Updated on: July 31, 2023 8:31 IST
RPF jawan shoots 4 people dead onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train
Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE RPF jawan shoots 4 people dead onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan shot dead four people on board a train travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai, informed an official. 

According to the reports, the incident took place on the B 5 coach of the Mumbai Central SF Express train (12956) at 5:23 am between Vapi and Surat station.

It was confirmed that CT Chetan had shot at the escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. According to advance information, a casualty of  3 civilians has also been reported. 

Meanwhile, the said constable was caught at the Bhyander station.  DCP North GRP has been informed.

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ | West Bengal: TMC panchayat poll winning candidate shot dead in South 24 Parganas district

ALSO READ | Delhi: 42-year-old woman shot dead near her house in Dabri

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News