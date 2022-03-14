Rousing welcome for PM in Parliament, 'Modi-Modi' slogan reverberates in Lok Sabha | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 14, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome by the BJP-led MPs in the Lok Sabha today for the party's triumph in four of the five states that went to the polls recently.

As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled to transact business on the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, ruling dispensation MPs chanted 'Modi, Modi' inside the House. PM Modi was present in the House at that time. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders were also present in the House.

The MPs belonging to the BJP gave PM Modi a standing ovation in the House and thumped desks. All Union Ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, joined the ruling party MPs in welcoming the Prime Minister to the House.

PM Modi entered the House when Speaker Om Birla was speaking about a Parliamentary delegation from Austria which witnessed the proceedings of the House from a 'special box'.

After the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and the BJP MPs settled down, the Speaker, while welcoming the Austrian delegation, extended greetings of the House as well as the people of India to the Austrian Parliament, the Austrian government and the people of Austria.The delegation was led by President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka.

Birla said the team arrived in India on March 13 and have already visited Agra. They will proceed to Hyderabad before returning to Austria on March 17.

The Speaker also informed the House about the death of three former members S Singaravadivel, H B Patil and Hemanand Biswal in the recent past.

Notably, the Parliament is meeting for the first time after the BJP's mega win in the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The saffron party ruled the four states before the polls. In Punjab, however, the party failed to put up a strong fight. The party contested elections in an alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress of Captain Amarinder Singh. The party won only 2 seats in the border state.

