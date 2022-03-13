Yogi Adityanath to visit Delhi today, to discuss govt formation with BJP leadership

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Highlights Yogi Adityanath will pay a visit to the national capital today.

He is likely to discuss the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in UP.

BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a clear majority for the second consecutive term.

Uttar Pradesh acting chief minister Yogi Adityanath will pay a visit to the national capital today, ahead of government formation after poll verdict in UP. He will hold consultations with the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He is likely to discuss the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state along with the new Cabinet with the top brass of the BJP.

Yogi will leave for the Hindon airport from Lucknow at 8 am, from where he will travel to Delhi by road. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh during his visit to Delhi.

The BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a clear majority for the second consecutive term. Yogi Adityanath submitted his resignation to UP governor Anandiben Patel on Friday, ahead of government formation in the state.

As per reports, Yogi Adityanath is likely to swear in as the CM of Uttar Pradesh for the second time, after Holi. Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

Following the massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Adityanath on Friday held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the party office in Lucknow.

Adityanath won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.

(With ANI Inputs)