Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Yogi Adityanath to visit Delhi today, to discuss govt formation with BJP leadership

Yogi Adityanath to visit Delhi today, to discuss govt formation with BJP leadership

Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Updated on: March 13, 2022 8:37 IST
yogi adityanath, yogi adityanath delhi visit
Image Source : PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 

Highlights

  • Yogi Adityanath will pay a visit to the national capital today.
  • He is likely to discuss the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in UP.
  • BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a clear majority for the second consecutive term.

Uttar Pradesh acting chief minister Yogi Adityanath will pay a visit to the national capital today, ahead of government formation after poll verdict in UP. He will hold consultations with the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

He is likely to discuss the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state along with the new Cabinet with the top brass of the BJP. 

Yogi will leave for the Hindon airport from Lucknow at 8 am, from where he will travel to Delhi by road. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh during his visit to Delhi.

The BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a clear majority for the second consecutive term. Yogi Adityanath submitted his resignation to UP governor Anandiben Patel on Friday, ahead of government formation in the state.

As per reports, Yogi Adityanath is likely to swear in as the CM of Uttar Pradesh for the second time, after Holi. Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. 

Following the massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Adityanath on Friday held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the party office in Lucknow. 

Adityanath won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in as UP CM for second time likely after Holi

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News