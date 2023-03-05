Rajat Sharma attends Swami Kailashanand Giri's book launch event at Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajat Sharma steals limelight during Swami Kailashanand Giri's book launch

River Of Moksha Pilgrimages Along The Ganga: River of Moksha Pilgrimages Along The Ganga authored by Swami Kailashanand Giri got a great launching during the ongoing World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma was invited as the chief guest during the book launch, where he praised the author and the book. He said that Swami Kailashanand Giri is working to bring saints of the country together and Giri's book will help in cleaning Ganga and saving the heritage.

Everyone has to come forward to save Ganga - Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma also advised making a digital documentary of this book so that it can reach the masses in all languages. He also asserted that everyone should come forward to save the river. While addressing, Rajat Sharma said- 'Ganga gives us life, but what do we give to Ganga? Garbage in large quantities is being dumped in the holy river and then we say that Ganga is dirty. Those who will read this book should take a pledge for saving Ganga.'

Ganga is everything to us - Swami Kailashanand Giri

During this special event, Swami Kailashanand Giri said that following Rajat Sharma's suggestion, he would try to get this book published in as many languages as possible. 'We have to keep Ganga clean, Ganga is everything to us.' BJP leader Shyam Jaju, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, RSS leader Indresh Kumar and former IAS officer Devdutt were also present during the book launch programme.

