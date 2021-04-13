Return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits has started: BJP Leader

Image Source : TWITTER/ASHOKKOUL59 BJP Leader Ashok Koul claims that Kashmiri Pandits have started returning to the valley

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K general secretary, Ashok Koul claimed on Tuesday that for the first time migrant Kashmiri Pandits have started returning to the Valley.

Koul said he went around some temples in Srinagar city on Tuesday where he saw Kashmiri Pandits performing 'Hawans' (Special Prayers) on the holy festival of Navratri, which the local Pandits celebrate as 'Navreh'.

"Besides those Kashmiri Pandits who continue to live here, I have seen a large number of migrants of this community performing Hawans today at a few temples in the city.

"I spoke to them and it was clear that the process of their return to the Valley has started", Koul told reporters at Sheetal Nath Temple in Srinagar where special prayers were held.

Speaking about the encroachments of the Hindu temples in the Valley, he said at some places such encroachments have been made by the government while at other places influential people have done so.

"A collective effort is needed to remove all such encroachments and to restore the religious sanctity of these temples", he said.

