Image Source : INDIA TV LeT terrorists kill Kashmiri soldier on leave at his house in Bijbehara

Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed an Indian Army soldier at his residence in Bijbehara on Friday. Territorial Army soldier Mohammad Saleem Akhoon, 35, was shot at by two terrorists at his residence in Jablipora area while he was on leave.

Md Saleem was rushed to SDH Bijbehara from where he was referred to GMC Srinagar, however, he was declared brought dead at GMC. He had sustained severe head injury.

The brave soldier was awarded with Commendation Card thrice and was actively taking part in operations. Last year he was threatened by terrorists on social media but nothing dampened his spirits.

