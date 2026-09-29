OPINION | Beware of AI videos, they can cause communal riots

Debates have begun about the dangers to law and order posed by fake rumors spread through AI-generated videos on social media.

Fake rumours about the famous Shahi Masjid in Ujjain being demolished with bulldozers were spread through AI-generated content, and Muslims were asked to converge. Thousands of Muslims converged.

There was not a single bulldozer present near the masjid, but out of rage, mobs resorted to stoning and arson. Police had to use lathi charge and tear gas to bring the situation under control.

Ujjain Police have identified five social influencers who took to Facebook and Instagram and posted AI-generated videos. All five of them are from Ujjain. 15 people have been arrested

The City Qazi appealed to the mob to remain peaceful, but the crowd was unwilling to listen.

At a time when the world is debating the risks posed by AI, it is being used in practice in a city like Ujjain. The mosque that was not broken was shown as demolished. Police are now tracing people who created these mischievous videos.

This is another burden on city police. For the general public, it is difficult to differentiate between true and fake videos. Such videos can rouse passions like a fire lit by a match.

Please be very careful. Do not believe all videos that you see on social media. Nowadays, most of them are AI-generated.

LPU videos: Some true, some fake; issue now political

Another example of lighting the fire through social media came to notice from Phagwara, Punjab, where Lovely Professional University is located.

LPU students were staging peaceful protests for the last two days, but on Monday morning a message was spread on social media alleging that an outsider entered the hostel and raped a female student. The fake news also said, the victim had committed suicide.

Students went on a rampage. Late night, many outsiders, with faces covered, entered the campus and resorted to arson and ransacking. They were reportedly carrying walkie-talkies.

Police resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control and the university management closed the campus for ten days. Mid-term exams were postponed. Students have started vacating the hostels out of fear.

The LPU incident is a bit complicated.

One, nobody knows whether any rape took place.

Did outsiders with faces covered enter the campus and start arson?

Why did Punjab Police beat up girls living in hostels?

The matter has now become purely political. Assembly elections are going to take place, and all parties are busy.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that since Ashok Mittal, the founder of LPU, had left AAP, Arvind Kejriwal is exacting revenge. He said, the needle of suspicion also falls on police.

There are a large number of videos and social media messages, and it is difficult to sift the real from the fake.

Interestingly, AAP is saying there must be no politics on this issue, but in the bid to make a reel in Delhi, AAP clashed with BJP.

Election Commission: If you win, it's fine; if you lose, then 'vote chori'?

The Election Commission continues to be the target of the Congress party. After protests in several states yesterday, the Congress Working Committee today demanded that SIR be stopped forthwith, and names of 13 crore voters which have been removed, be re-included in voter lists.

Rahul Gandhi said CEC Gyanesh Kumar does not deserve to live in his post for a single day any more.

INDIA bloc is going to hold its meeting tomorrow on the ECI issue, but SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav may not attend.

Mamata Banerjee has already reached Delhi. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray will carry out a morcha on Sunday and they may join through videoconferencing.

There are reports that the INDIA bloc may bring an impeachment resolution in both houses of Parliament against the CEC.

BJP leader Smriti Irani today said, " Does the Congress think its electoral victories in HP, Karnataka and Kerala were illegal?

Congress has put in its entire machinery to make the ECI the main issue and to corner Gyanesh Kumar. This appears to be Rahul Gandhi’s favourite issue.

It becomes an excuse for telling party supporters why Congress loses elections frequently.

There is this famous idiom from a Bollywood song by Majrooh, “कहीं पे निगाहें, कहीं पे निशाना” (looking at somebody, but aiming at another). But Gyanesh Kumar took the wind out of the sails two days ago.

It is good that the CEC listened to the voice of the people, respected public opinion, and gave relief to those voters who were issued notices.

Now BLOs (booth-level officers) will go to the home of each voter, collect documents, and in places where SIR is not going on, parent declaration has been removed from Form 6 for new voters.

The ECInet review order is also good. ECI will no longer work like a machine.

By holding a meeting of all three election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar ended the narrative of internal dispute; pictures were issued to the public, and it was confirmed that nowhere during the internal differences in ECI did questions arise about vote manipulation during election process.

Rahul Gandhi tried to give the internal conflict in ECI the name of ‘vote chori’, but now people will ask: Where opposition parties win, ECI is good and when they lose, they find vote manipulation. How can this be so?

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