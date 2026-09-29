Kerala Local Poll Results: Ruling UDF suffers setback as LDF makes gains across 38 wards

Thiruvananthapuram:

The results of the Kerala local body by-elections have delivered a closely fought contest between the ruling UDF and the LDF, with the UDF winning 19 of the 38 wards that went to the polls. The ruling UDF suffered setbacks in several parts of Kerala as the LDF made gains in the local body bypolls held across 38 wards. The UDF won 19 seats, while the LDF secured 18, and Twenty20 won one seat. Before the bypolls, the UDF held 22 of these seats, while the LDF had 15.

The results saw the two major fronts exchange several wards, with the LDF making gains in key districts while the UDF also managed to win a number of seats from the Left.

LDF makes gains across key districts

The LDF made gains in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Palakkad and Kannur districts. One of the most closely fought contests was in Chittur in Palakkad, where the seat had fallen vacant after MLA Sumesh Achuthan's election. The LDF and UDF candidates in the constituency received 423 votes each, resulting in a tie. A lottery was then conducted to decide the winner, with the LDF's Thulsidharan emerging victorious.

The LDF also registered a significant win in the Thrikkodithanam division of the Kottayam district panchayat. The seat had fallen vacant after Kerala Congress leader Vinu Job became an MLA. CPM's Manju Sujith won the seat by a margin of 2,140 votes, dealing a setback to the UDF.

UDF faces losses in Thiruvananthapuram

The UDF suffered setbacks in the capital as well, with the alliance facing heavy losses in Mangalapuram and Anjuthengu. The results came amid the controversy surrounding the Chirayinkeezhu clash linked to Ramya Haridas. The developments added to the UDF's setbacks in the district.

However, the UDF also managed to wrest several wards from the LDF in different parts of the state.

UDF wins several wards from LDF

The UDF won Muttom Ward 9 in Idukki and Kunnamthanam Ward 2 in Changanassery, both of which were previously held by the LDF. The alliance also won wards in Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad and Chelakkara in Thrissur. These results reflected the closely contested nature of the local body bypolls, with seats changing hands between the two fronts.

UDF sweeps Pathanamthitta bypolls

The UDF won all four bypoll seats in Pathanamthitta. Of the eight seats that had fallen vacant following the resignation of MLAs, the UDF retained six. The alliance also got relief in Karimba in Palakkad, an area where it had faced a major crisis. In Ernakulam, Twenty20 won the Kolenchery East seat with the support of the BJP.

Overall, the results gave the LDF gains across several districts while the UDF continued to hold a larger number of the 38 seats contested. The final tally stood at 19 seats for the UDF, 18 for the LDF and one for Twenty20.

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