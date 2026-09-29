Andhra horror: Woman killed, severed head dumped in canal by butcher over money dispute

Vijayawada:

A woman was allegedly killed following a dispute over money in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, with police suspecting that a butcher slit her throat, cut her body into pieces and dumped the remains in a canal. The incident came to light after an unidentified body was found in Ibrahimpatnam, following which police began investigating the woman's identity and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The deceased woman was later identified as Kalyani after information about the unidentified body circulated on social media. Her relatives reportedly recognised a tattoo on her hand and contacted the police, helping investigators establish her identity.

Police trace case to butcher in Bhavanipuram

During the investigation, police traced the case to Shafi, a butcher from Bhavanipuram who runs a small mutton shop. Investigators reportedly found that Shafi and Kalyani were closely acquainted and had been involved in disputes over money.

Police also suspect that an earlier dispute involving Kalyani's son had contributed to tensions between the two. The investigation is now focused on establishing what happened between the two before Kalyani's death. According to the investigation, Shafi took Kalyani to his home in Bhavanipuram on September 17. The two allegedly got into an argument over money, following which Shafi is accused of attacking Kalyani with a knife and slitting her throat.

Police suspect the body was cut into nine pieces

Investigators suspect that Shafi subsequently cut the body into nine pieces. Police also suspect that he took the help of Guruvulu, who worked at his mutton shop, to dispose of the remains.

According to the investigation, the body parts were allegedly taken to the Golapudi area and dumped in the Cooling Canal. The discovery of the unidentified body in Ibrahimpatnam had initially triggered efforts to establish the identity of the deceased. The identification by Kalyani's relatives subsequently gave investigators a lead in the case and helped them trace the events surrounding her death.

Two suspects questioned by police

Police have taken Shafi and Guruvulu into custody and are questioning them over their alleged roles in the case. Investigators are examining the circumstances in which Kalyani was allegedly killed and how the remains were transported from the suspected crime scene to the canal.

Officials are also looking into the relationship between Kalyani and Shafi, the reported money dispute and the earlier disagreement involving Kalyani's son.

Investigation continues

The investigation is continuing as officers work to establish the exact motive behind the alleged killing and determine the individual roles of Shafi and Guruvulu.

Police are also examining how the body was allegedly cut and transported and how the remains were disposed of. Further details are expected to emerge as questioning of the two suspects continues and investigators piece together the sequence of events leading up to Kalyani's death.

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