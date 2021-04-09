Five terrorists killed in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Jammu and Kashmir: Five terrorists killed in two encounters. (FILE/Representational)

Security forces have killed five terrorists in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral and Shopian, news agency ANI reported on Friday morning.

In Tral, encounter between the terrorists and security forces started after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

In Shopian, according to police, at least one terrorist is believed to have taken refuge in a mosque after an overnight encounter. The encounter in Shopian town broke out on Thursday evening and has now turned into a stand-off. Police said that security forces have killed three terrorists. Four security personnel were injured in the gunfight.

"Brother of holed up terrorist & local Imamsahab sent inside mosque to persuade the terrorists to come out & surrender. Efforts are on to save the mosque," the police said in a tweet.

In an earlier tweet, the police had said that the chief of terror outfit Ansar Ghazwatul Hind was among those trapped.

