6 resident doctors in Muzaffarnagar govt hospital test COVID-19 +ve

A 42-year-old woman from the district who had tested positive for coronavirus died at a hospital in Meerut, an official said on Thursday. According to subdivisional magistrate Inderkant Dwivedi, the woman, a resident of Khatoli town here, was ill for a long time and had tested positive for COVID-19. She died at Subharti Medical Hospital in Meerut Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, a hostel for resident doctors at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur in the district has been sealed after six of them tested positive for coronavirus and were shifted to a COVID-care hospital, the official said. The remaining over 70 resident doctors have been quarantined in their hostel rooms at the medical college, he said.

