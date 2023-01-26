First Republic Day parade on iconic Kartavya Path witnesses many 'firsts' - DETAILS

Republic Day 2023: The first parade on Kartavya Path witnessed many firsts, including an all-women contingent, agniveers. A combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces also took part in the parade. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest this year.
- Unlike past years, the invites this year were sent online. Workers of the Central Vista redevelopment project and Kartavya Path are among the special invitees to Republic Day celebrations. Around 1,000 special invitees including workers of the Central Vista project, maintenance workers of Kartavya Path, vegetable vendors, rickshaw pullers, small grocery shop owners, milk booth workers and eight teams of school band competition finalists got a chance to participate in the celebrations.
- Under the Young Exchange and Participation (YEP) program, a youth delegation from the Argentine Air Force and Army participated in the 74th Republic Day celebrations.
- This time youth delegations were invited for the first time from 15 countries including United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria and Seychelles.
- The 21-gun salute presented to the President before the parade was fired from Indian guns instead of British guns for the first time.
- In the group of "Daredevils" motorcyclists from the Corps of Signals a lady officer was included.
- For the first time, women were included in the camel squad of BSF.
- According to a senior Indian Air Force (IAF) official, nine Rafale fighter planes also participated along with the Navy's IL-38.