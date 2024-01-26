Republic Day: Six Rafale aircraft fly over Kartavya Path in 'Marut' formation | Watch spectacular view

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kartavya Path witnessed the prowess of Indian weapon systems on January 26.

Republic Day 2024: The sky above the Kartavya Path in New Delhi witnessed a grand spectacle when six Rafale aircraft participated in a flypast during the 75th Republic Day ceremony on Friday. In addition, three Su-30 Mk-I aircraft also made a 'Trishul' formation at 900 kmph over a water channel north of Kartavya Path along with the Indian Air Force Marching contingent.

Earlier, the airspace above Kartavya Path buzzed with energy as 54 aircraft, including three from the French Air and Space Force, participated in a spectacular flypast during the parade ceremony. Captivating the audience, the contingent soared with a resounding presence, showcasing various midair acrobatics. The pilots initiated the display with the 'Prachand' formation, featuring one LCH leading two Apache Helicopters and two ALH Mk-IV flying in an echelon formation, forming an impressive five-aircraft 'Arrow Formation.'

IAF showcases 'tangail' formation during fly-past

It was followed by the 'Tangail' formation comprising one Dakota in lead with two Dornier aircrafts in the echelon flying in the 'Vic' formation. The 'Arjan' formation comprised one C-295 aircraft in lead with two C-130J aircrafts in the echelon flying in the 'Vic' formation. The 'Netra' formation comprised one AEW&C aircraft and two X Su-30 aircraft in the echelon flying in the 'Vic' formation.

The 'Varuna' formation comprised one p-8i aircraft and two X Su-30 aircrafts in the echelon flying in 'vic' formation. A C-17 aircraft with two Su-30 ac in echelon (streaming fuel) flying past in 'Vic' formation displayed the 'Bheem' formation. The performance was followed by four X Tejas aircrafts flying past in a 'Diamond' formation. Next was the Amrit formation of six Jaguar aircrafts flying past over the water channel north of Kartvya Path in 'Arrow-head' formation.

India showcases military prowess at Kartavya Path

As India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on Friday, Kartavya Path in the national capital witnessed the prowess of the armed forces. The first contingent in the uniform of the 61 Cavalry was led by Maj Yashdeep Ahlawat. The 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the 'State Horse Units'.

The Indian Armed Forces has been rendering its selfless service to the nation and its countrymen, ensuring stability and dominance on the frontiers along the Line of Control (LoC), the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and worldwide through UN Peacekeeping missions. The Republic Parade 2024 was kicked off with a march by a band and marching contingent from France.

