Republic Day 2023: Indian Navy’s tableau to reflect Nari Shakti, Atmanirbharta themes

The Indian Armed Forces are readying themselves for a marvellous parade at Kartavya Path on January 26. The Indian Navy’s marching contingent, music band and tableau will reflect India’s vision of Nari Shakti and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav this year.

The Indian Navy contingent will be led by a woman officer Lt Cdr Disha Amrith as its contingent commander. Before getting into the Navy in 2016 and undertaking a key naval assignment at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Disha Amrith, 29, did a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from BMS College of Engineering in Karnataka. Amrith stated that she was part of the National Cadet Corps’ Republic Day team in 2008.

The Indian Navy contingent will consist of 144 young sailors. The naval marching contingent will also have Lt Ashwani Singh, SLt Valli Meena S and SLt M Aditya as the Platoon Commanders.

Indian Navy Tableau

The tableau has been designed to showcase the multidimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy. It highlights the key indigenous developments under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission and ‘Nari Shakti’ in the Navy. The main section of the tableau highlights the Navy’s 'Make in India' initiatives. The tableau’s front portion features an all-women crew of a Dornier aircraft flying overhead, highlighting a surveillance sortie they conducted in August 2022.

During the Navy parade, LED screens would stream videos of the new Navy song 'Hum Tayyar Hain.' The new naval ensign will also be unveiled afterwards.

