Republic Day 2023: Indian Army to showcase only 'Made in India' weapon systems during parade

Republic Day 2023: In an attempt to give a push to the central government's 'Make In India' initiative, the Indian Army has decided to showcase only Made in India weapon systems at this year’s Republic Day parade.

According to reports, the indigenously made weapon systems will include, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles among others.

During the parade, all the equipment including ammunition will showcase India's indigenisation power including 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns and recently inducted LCH Prachand.

Talking about the Atmanirbhar Bharat push in this year's Republic Day celebration, Major General Bhavnish Kumar said several indigenous equipment will be seen during this year's parade. He asserted that the army will use indigenous equipment under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Indigenously made field gun to give 21-gun salute

"105 mm Indian field gun will give 21 gun salute, mechanised Columns will have armour core MBT Arjun, mechanised infantry's BMP 2 and Nag Missile system will show its might," he told ANI.

In addition, Major General Kumar also highlighted the Artillery regiment's K9 Vajra and Brahmo's missile system automatic launcher, Army Air Defence Akash weapon system, Army core engineers' 10 M short pan bridge and core of signals mobile microwave node and mobile network centre will also be seen in the Republic Day 2023.

"ALH Dhruv and ALH Rudra will be seen, and Indian Air Force Prachand will also be on display in this year's Republic Day," he remarked. Notably, the Prachand Formation will be comprising one LCH in lead with two Apache Helicopters and two ALH MK-IV aircraft in echelon would fly in five aircraft "Arrow" formation.

Meanwhile, the Indian army also showcased 'Made in India' weapon systems on Tuesday, at India Gate ahead of Republic Day.

Egypt's President to be the chief guest

It should be mentioned here that Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2023. Al-Sisi's visit to India as the chief guest also holds importance as both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

"This is the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt will be the chief guest at our Republic Day," the MEA said in a statement.

