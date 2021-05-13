Aadhaar Card not mandatory for Covid-19 vaccination in UP, Check revised list of documents

Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Rent agreement, utility bills added to list of documents for vaccination in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has expanded the list of documents that will be accepted for the Covid-19 vaccination. The decision was taken amid fears that many people in the migrant hub like Noida and Ghaziabad are unable to provide a UP identity card.

The state's Health Department has put up a notice at the community health centre in Noida's Bisrakh that says that vaccination of the 18-44 age group will take place according to the allocated date and slot. It added that a UP government ID card will be required for vaccination.

As per the latest order, the address proof need not just be an Aadhaar card, voter ID card, passport or driving licence. The documents that will be accepted for vaccination will now include Rent/lease agreement, Electricity bill or BSNL/MTNL phone bill, Gas connection bill, Other utility bills, Bank passbook, Student ID card along with local hostel card.

People can register for vaccination online via the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app. The government has made arrangements to provide doses free of cost to everyone and assured that the state is receiving enough vaccines with the help of the Centre.

