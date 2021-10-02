Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Reliance Foundation’s 230-bed Paediatric Covid Hospital inaugurated in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated Reliance Foundation’s 230-bed Paediatric Covid Hospital at Jamnagar. Several state ministers, local MP, MLAs and senior officials from the Gujarat government were also present at the occasion, along with Shri Parimal Nathwani, Director-Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries Ltd and Rajya Sabha MP.

After setting up a 400-bed Covid Care facility in Jamnagar in a record time of less than a week, this state-of-the-art new Paediatric Covid Hospital is another major achievement by Reliance Foundation.

The Foundation has undertaken numerous activities and initiatives for all its employees, their families and for society at large to assist and safeguard them from this rampant pandemic.



Besides setting up free hospitals for COVID affected, free meals to over seven crore needy and free mass vaccination to fight the pandemic - #Corona Haarega India Jeetega.

Gujarat’s first Paediatric Covid Hospital with 230 beds at Jamnagar will include 30 ICUs for children, 10 neonatal ICUs, 22 medical intensive care units and 10 state-of-the art Ventilators.

This facility will cater to the needs of Jamnagar, Devbhumi-Dwarka and the whole of Saurashtra region for a possible third wave in future. All the beds at this facility have been provided with uninterrupted medical grade oxygen supply.

This facility is equipped with state-of-the-art covid care gadgets including Bi-pap machines for PICU, HFNC Units, C-PAP machines and ultra-modern specific devices related to NICU.

ECG Machines, Defibrillator Machines, Children’s Weighing Machines, Neo Natal Pulse Oximeters, Auto Scope, Ophthalmo Scope, Infrared Thermometers, vein finders, Loringo Scope, Ambu-Bag etc. are also provided here. Moreover, advanced technology, simple lightweight (1.8 Kg), wireless portable X-ray machine, first of its kind in India, is also available -it can take x-rays in seconds at the patient’s bedside. This unit is eco-friendly as it emits

minimal radiation and needs no electricity.

Necessary steps have been undertaken to maintain adequate ventilation, lighting as well as hygiene for the admitted children. As this hospital is specially designed for children, resting chairs for parents have been also provided for their comfort.

