Motivate at least 5 people to support 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign, minister Gopal Rai urges Delhiites

Image Source : PTI Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Motivating Delhiites to participate in the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the citizens must prompt five of their peers, friends, or acquaintances to play their part in reducing the pollution in the national capital by switching their vehicles off while waiting at the traffic signals.

"I want to appeal to the people of Delhi, make at least five people around you aware of the campaign, and motivate them to switch their vehicles off at traffic signals, be it a bike, a car, an auto, or any vehicle, to reduce the harmful effects of pollution in the city," Rai said.

"This campaign can reduce around 15-20% of pollution in Delhi. The people of Delhi have done some commendable work previously, and I am certain that they will defeat pollution this time as well," he added.

Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain joined Rai at Delhi Gate near Darya Ganj to sensitize people towards ensuring that they switch their vehicles off at the traffic signals. Meanwhile, a team of women marshals also took the lead in spreading awareness about the campaign. Khan said that the people of Delhi are constantly joining this campaign and are switching off their vehicles at red lights to curb the pollution in the city.

Rai reiterated that the Kejriwal government's anti-pollution campaign will be launched from November 2 in all the 272 wards in Delhi. He assured that many other cabinet ministers will also come in the support the campaign and spread awareness. The environment minister said, "We have deployed environmental marshals at all traffic signal crossings across Delhi. We are witnessing more and more public support towards the red light on the campaign of the Delhi government. This campaign is running in all 70 constituencies in Delhi."

The environment minister cited the festival season for traffic jams on the roads. He said, "It is the season of Diwali, and traffic jams during Diwali are a common sight in Delhi. But by following the campaign, we can reduce the pollution caused due to the idling of vehicles during traffic jams."

