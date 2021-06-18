Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ready to talk to farmers even at midnight, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has reiterated that the government is ready to hold talks with the farmers even at midnight to address their grievances on the new farm laws.

Expressing readiness to resume the dialogue to resolve farmers' objections, he said that the talks should be focused on the laws and not on repealing them.

"The Government of India is ready to talk to any farmer organization and anytime on the provisions related to the new agricultural laws. We welcome them..." he said in a video tweet shared from his account.

Tomar added that the Modi government is committed to the farmers' welfare and said the new measures will bring them remunerative prices for their produce.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farmers' unions, is spearheading the stir against the Centre's new farm laws.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government has maintained the laws are pro-farmer.

