Friday, June 18, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Will hasten 3rd wave': HC on Covid protocols violation in markets as Delhi unlocks

'Will hasten 3rd wave': HC on Covid protocols violation in markets as Delhi unlocks

The high court asked the Centre and Delhi govt to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2021 11:59 IST
third wave, Delhi High Court, Covid protocols, norms violation, delhi markets, Delhi unlocks, corona
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Delhi HC takes cognisance of COVID norm violation in markets, says breach will hasten 3rd wave.

 

The Delhi High Court Friday took cognisance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave which cannot be permitted at all.

The high court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

A vacation bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges of the high court by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for COVID-19 protocols by street vendors in markets.

"We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don't know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely," the bench observed.

Also Read: Delhi CM sends file of doorstep delivery of ration scheme to Lt Gov once again

Also Read: Delhi receives over 2.3 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X