Haryana man burnt alive at Tikri border near Delhi allegedly by farmers; BJP slams farm laws agitation

Haryana man burnt alive at Tikri border near Delhi allegedly by farmers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Friday slammed the farmers' agitation as he referred to an incident wherein a man was set on fire at the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting here since November last year against the farm laws. The man, identified as Mukesh Kumar, died of burn injuries.

"First rape with a woman and now murder...this is not a movement, it is a crime.." Patra tweeted in Hindi.

According to reports, Mukesh was set on fire after some men at the Tikri protest site sprinkled inflammable material over him. The deceased man belonged to the Kasra village of Bahadurgarh.

Earlier on Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar claimed that incidents of ‘violence and immoral’ acts are on the rise at the farmer agitation sites during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I met Union home minister Amit Shah and apprised him about increasing incidents of violence and immoral acts, especially against women, in the farmers agitation,” he tweeted last night.

According to the complaint lodged by Mukesh's brother, the four men who sprinkled inflammable material on Mukesh are part of the farmers' protest at the Tikri border against the Centre's new farm laws. The incident had taken place on Wednesday evening. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The complainant alleged that the accused were in an inebriated state.

