Rs 2,000 notes to be withdrawn: 'Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru'- Congress' jibe at Modi govt

The Congress on Friday took a jibe at Modi government over Reserve Bank of India's announcement that it will withdraw Rs 2,000 notes by September 30, 2023 saying 'Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru.'

"Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru. First Act, Second Think (FAST). 2000 rupee notes introduced with such fanfare after that singularly disastrous Tughlaqi firman of Nov 8 2016 are now being withdrawn," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"The ghost of 8th nov 2016 has come back to haunt the nation once again. The greatly propagated move of demonetisation continues to be a monumental disaster for this nation. The PM sermoned the nation on the benefits of the new 2000 notes, today when the printing is stopped what happened to all those promises? The government must explain its motive for such a step. The government continues its anti-people and anti-poor agenda. Hope the media questions the government on such a drastic measure and not attribute it to ‘chip shortage’ in the world," Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted.

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it will withdraw Rs 2000 currency note from circulation. But, the note will continue to be legal tender, it added. Exchange them by September 30, 2023, said RBI. The facility for exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes up to the limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be provided at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of the RBI having issue departments from May 23.

RBI advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect though banknotes in Rs 2,000 denomination.

What RBI said

In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, the RBI said exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes into bank notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023.

The RBI has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. The 2000-rupee banknote was released by the RBI on 8 November 2016 after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes. It was in circulation since 10 November 2016.

