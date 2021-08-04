High drama outside Parliament as Ravneet Bittu, Harsimrat Kaur engage in verbal spat over farm laws

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ravneet Bittu, Harsimrat Kaur engage in verbal spat over farm laws

There was high drama outside Parliament when Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal engaged in an intense verbal spat on Wednesday. The two leaders were seen arguing with each other over the three farm laws passed by in Parliament last year.

Bittu accused Badal of doing 'drama' and said that she didn't oppose the farm laws when she was a minister in the Modi government. She did not oppose the Bills when they were being passed by Parliament, he said.

Responding to the allegations, Harsimrat Badal slammed Bittu asking where was he and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when the government passed the bills.

The high-pitched verbal battle ensued for several minutes in front of a battery of journalists present at the spot.

Harsimrat Badal had quit as Food Processing Minister from the Narendra Modi Cabinet in protest against the Farm Laws in September last year.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of the oldest allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA had also walked out of the alliance in protest against the new farm laws.

