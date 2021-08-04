Wednesday, August 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. High drama outside Parliament as Ravneet Bittu, Harsimrat Kaur engage in verbal spat over farm laws

High drama outside Parliament as Ravneet Bittu, Harsimrat Kaur engage in verbal spat over farm laws

Bittu accused Badal of doing 'drama' and said that she didn't oppose the farm laws when she was a minister in Modi government.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 04, 2021 12:25 IST
Ravneet Bittu, Harsimrat Kaur
Image Source : INDIA TV

Ravneet Bittu, Harsimrat Kaur engage in verbal spat over farm laws

There was high drama outside Parliament when Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal engaged in an intense verbal spat on Wednesday. The two leaders were seen arguing with each other over the three farm laws passed by in Parliament last year. 

Bittu accused Badal of doing 'drama' and said that she didn't oppose the farm laws when she was a minister in the Modi government. She did not oppose the Bills when they were being passed by Parliament, he said.

Responding to the allegations, Harsimrat Badal slammed Bittu asking where was he and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when the government passed the bills. 

WATCH VIDEO: 

The high-pitched verbal battle ensued for several minutes in front of a battery of journalists present at the spot. 

Harsimrat Badal had quit as Food Processing Minister from the Narendra Modi Cabinet in protest against the Farm Laws in September last year. 

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of the oldest allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA had also walked out of the alliance in protest against the new farm laws. 

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders ride bicycles to Parliament

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X