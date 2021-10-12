Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP: VHP puts up posters banning entry of non-Hindus in garba pandals in Ratlam

In a shocking incident, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has put up posters prohibiting the entry of "non-Hindus" in the pandals where Garba dance is performed on the occasion of ongoing Navratri festival in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district. According to activists of VHP non-Hindus do not follow Hindu rituals and hence they should not be allowed to come to Garba pandals.

The VHP said it has placed the posters stating the "entry of non-Hindus is prohibited" across 56 pandals.

Following this diktat, the security arrangements across pandals have been beefed up. Even though due to Covid restrictions, there are very limited movements at the pandals, police have still started night vigil to avoid any outwardly incident.

Chandan Sharma, VHP's Dharm Prachar Vibhag district secretary for Ratlam, said non-Hindu men indulge in objectionable activities by entering the garba pandals where dance is performed hailing Goddess Durga. “The entry of non-Hindu youths had led to controversies at many places last year. By putting up such posters, non-Hindu people are being told not to enter the garba and Durga pandals so that such incidents can be avoided,” he said. Sharma said VHP workers are placing such posters with the consent of the festival organising committees.

