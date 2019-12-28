Image Source : INSTAGRAM On his 82nd birthday Ratan Tata, shares 'favourite moment of decade'

On his 82nd birthday on Saturday, Chairman of Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata shared his "favourite moment of the decade" and bid farewell to the year. Ratan Tata, who is also a pilot, shared a picture on Instagram where he is seen flying an F-18 Super Hornet.

The industrialist and philanthropist shared his picture on his Instagram account and wrote: "It is not just the end of a year, but the end of a decade too. I look forward with excitement to the new decade ahead, which is a great time to be relevant, to stand for causes you believe in, to create something from scratch, make special connections, laugh, and write a little bit of history. Here's one of my favorite moments from this decade, flying the F18 Super Hornet at the Bangalore Aero Show." Birthday wishes poured in since morning for the business tycoon.

Thanking people for their wishes, Ratan Tata wrote on his Instagram account: "I am sorry I cannot respond to each one of you individually, but I am truly touched by your heart-warming wishes for my birthday this morning. I am happy to be surrounded by family, friends, in life and among you. Thank you and best wishes for the New Year."

Ratan Tata has more than 7 lakh followers on Instagram which he joined earlier this year to connect with the youth.