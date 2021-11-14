PM Modi to inaugurate world-class redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal on 15th November during his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on November 15 (today), an official statement said on Sunday.

He will also dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the railways in the state, the railway ministry said.

These include the gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and electrified Guna-Gwalior section.

Modi will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain, it said.

PM Modi's November 15 itinerary

Arrival in Bhopal at 12:35 pm.

Arrival at 1 pm for Tribal Pride Day program at Bhopal Jamboree Maidan.

PM Modi will reach inauguration site of Rani Kamalapati railway station at 3:10 pm, inauguration between 3:10 to 3:45 pm

Departure for Delhi from Raja Bhoj airport at 4:20 pm.

The redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway station, named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

The station, redeveloped in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, has been designed as a green building with modern world-class amenities which has also taken into account ease of mobility for ‘divyangjans’ (physically challenged).

The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

ALSO READ | IAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 land on Purvanchal Expressway ahead of Nov 16 inauguration by PM Modi | Watch

ALSO READ | India starts receiving 'game changer' S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia

Latest India News