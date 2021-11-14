IAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 land on Purvanchal Expressway ahead of Nov 16 inauguration by PM Modi | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated by PM Modi on November 16.

Ahead of the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 16), Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets including Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 were seen conducting trial runs on the airstrip at the highway in Sultanpur.

New frontiers of limitless development are opening up for eastern Uttar Pradesh, as the ambitious mega project of Purvanchal Expressway under Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) tidies up for inauguration at the hands of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16.

The state has a vast network of State and National Highways, but in the last several decades, only two expressways could come up, and that too to connect the National Capital Region (NCR) with the state capital Lucknow. This had left major parts of the state without any means of rapid road connectivity. | Purvanchal Expressway IN PICS

In contrast, since 2017, as many as six expressways have been approved and Purvanchal Expressway is the first of them to be opened for transport on November 16.

This expressway is a critical component of the ambitious programme for the development of Purvanchal, or eastern districts of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made it amply clear several times in the last few years that the eastern region of UP, having been neglected for decades, will now be having some of the most modern infrastructure in the next few years.

Purvanchal Expressway connects Lucknow to eastern region via Azamgarh

The Purvanchal Expressway connects the state capital Lucknow to the eastern region via Azamgarh.

With the development of this expressway, the eastern region of the state would not only be connected to Lucknow but also further to the National Capital through Agra-Lucknow and Yamuna Expressways.

Greenfield project

This greenfield expressway has its starting point at Chand Sarai village, located near the existing Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731) in Lucknow district.

Its ending point is near village Haidaria on National Highway 19, 18 km before the UP-Bihar border, in Ghazipur district. Its total length is 340.824 km, and it is fully access-controlled six-lane expressway which can be upgraded to 8 lanes.

The districts falling on the expressway are Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur. The project has been divided into 8 packages for implementation.

Contracts have been constituted with the developers of all packages with effect from October 2018. The project completion deadline was met as it is being dedicated to the people in November 2021.

Being an access-controlled expressway, it would provide benefits like fuel-saving, time saving and control in pollution level, along with reduction in accidents.

The areas covered by the expressway would gain several social and economic benefits as agriculture, commerce, tourism, and other industrial development will get a flip.

