Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive, hospitalised in Mumbai

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. The Republican Party of India (A) leader, whose 'go corona, go' chant became a national sensation has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai. Earlier in February, a video of Athawale, along with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting went viral on social media.
The video was reportedly shot at the Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of coronavirus in China.
Athawale (60) is a member of the Rajya Sabha and minister of state for social justice in the Narendra Modi-led ministry.
The minister is also a diabetic, an aide said.
Athawale on Monday attended an event in Mumbai to induct actress Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India.
