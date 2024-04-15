Ram Navami 2024: Ram Temple Trust issues guidelines, banned VIP Darshan | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ram Navami 2024: Anticipating a huge rush of devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, Ayodhya Ram Janmbhoomi Trust has issued guidelines for the people visiting Ram Temple and has cancelled all the VIP darshan passes. The emple trust has also made changes to darshan timings as well.

The upcoming Ram Navami holds special significance as it marks the first celebration since the consecration of Ram Lala in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The festival will be celebrated in the city on a grand level and the state government has made elaborate arrangements for it as lakhs of devotees are expected to flock to the city for Ram Navami celebrations.

Announcements related to the Ram Navami celebration:

For the convenience of the devotees visiting during the Ram Navami, special arrangements have been made by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Timing for darshan

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has decided to keep the temple open for nearly 20 hours. So, on April 16, 17 and 18, the doors of the temple will remain open for 20 hours, instead of the normal 14 hours. The darshan of Lord Ram Lalla will commence at 3:30 am and will continue until 11 pm.

"After the Mangala Aarti, the early morning rituals including Abhishek, Shringar, and Darshan will commence at 3:30 am. The Shringar Aarti will take place at 5:00 am, and the viewing of Lord Ram Lalla and all other pooja rituals will continue simultaneously. There will be brief intervals when a curtain will be drawn for offering Bhog to Lord Ram. Devotees are requested to patiently wait during these intervals and continue chanting Prabhu Shri Ram's name and singing his praises. The Darshan will continue until 11 pm, followed by the Bhog and Shayan Aarti depending on the situation. Prasad will be distributed near the Mandir exit after the Shayan Aarti," it said.

Mobile phones, large bags are Prohibited

The temple trust has appealed to people not to bring mobile phones, large bags and other restricted items on the occasion of Ram Navami. "Visitors are advised to keep their mobile phones, shoes, slippers, large bags, and restricted items securely and far away to facilitate a smoother darshan experience," it said.

No VIP darshan

According to the trust, there will be no VIP darshan in the temple from April 15 to April 18. All the VIP passes that were issued for this period are to be treated as cancelled.

"No passes such as Sugam Darshan Pass, VIP Darshan Pass, Mangala Aarti Pass, Shringar Aarti Pass, and Shayan Aarti Pass will be issued on the dates of April 16, 17, 18, and 19. This means all special privileges will be cancelled during these days," the temple trust said.

Additionally, a service centre for pilgrims has been established by the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' at the foot of Sugreev Fort, opposite Birla Dharmashala, near the entrance to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

Live broadcasts

Live broadcasts of all events at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be shown on approximately 80 to 100 LED screens set up across the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation area. This initiative is undertaken by Prasar Bharati on behalf of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the convenience of the devotees.

The live broadcast will be available, hence, it is requested that all respected devotees enjoy the programs of Shri Ram Navami from the comfort of their homes or wherever they are, through mobile phones, televisions, and the installed LED screens.

Ram Navami 2024

Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, which usually falls in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Ram Navami will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17.

Ram Navami is a festival that is celebrated with much pomp and show in India. The streets are adorned with colourful decorations, and processions are taken out with people singing devotional songs and dancing in joy.

In some parts of India, especially in Ayodhya, a grand procession called 'Rathyatra' is taken out where people carry idols of Lord Ram on beautifully decorated chariots. This procession symbolizes the king's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, as described in the Ramayana.

In states like West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, Ram Navami is celebrated as the end of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival. On this day, people perform the 'Satyanarayan Puja' and also organise community feasts called 'bhandaras' to distribute delicious food to the poor and needy.

