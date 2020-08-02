PM Modi likely to launch Ramayana Encyclopedia cover page on Ram Mandir groundbreaking day on August 5

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi may launch cover page of Ramayana Encyclopedia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to lay the foundation stone of the grand Ram Mandir during the groundbreaking in Ayodhya, is also likely to launch the cover page of Ramayan Encyclopedia. Ramayan Encyclopedia is being prepared by Uttar Pradesh government's culture department — Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan.

The Ramayan Encyclopedia will have several chapters including the very first dedicated to Ayodhya. It will consist of details related to Ayodhya like its name, history, cultural and religious facts, Hindustan Times quoted Rishikesh Upadhyay, Ayodhya Mayor saying.

The encyclopedia will be a source of valuable, historic information on Ayodhya, Ram Mandir, Lord Ram, especially for the younger generation, Ayodhya Mayor said.

Image Source : ANI Ayodhya decking up day-by-day in the run-up for grand groundbreaking on August 5.

Diwali like celebrations to mark Ram Mandir groundbreaking in Ayodhya

The groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Mandir will be marked with Diwali-like celebrations in the presence of PM Modi, BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and General Secretary Champat Rai.

