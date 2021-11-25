"This 'unbridled bull' helps BJP most, don't let him out of Hyderabad": Tikait takes a dig at Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, during his visit to Hyderabad, took a dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and suggested that he be tied up in the state itself, as he helps BJP the most.

Calling the AIMIM leader an 'unbridled bull', Tikait alleged that Owaisi says something else but has some other goal while addressing a crowd. He added, "Don't let him go out of Hyderabad and Telangana."

Tikait and other farmer leaders took part in a 'Maha Dharna' organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC)-Telangana unit, marking one year of the countrywide agitation by the famers against the three contentious agri laws.

Reacting to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's announcement of ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of around 750 farmers, who died died during the protests, Tikait said the Centre should also provide ex-gratia to them.

Also, the central government should discuss with the farmers the issues relating to seed bill, pesticide, implementation of recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Committee, he said.

If the government gives legal guarantee for MSP then farmers here (in Telangana) will also benefit, he noted. Earlier, addressing the Dharna, Tikait alleged that the Narendra Modi government is being run by companies.

