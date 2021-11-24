Tractors to march to Parliament on November 29, thousands to join: Rakesh Tikait

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that farmers will hold a tractor march on November 29 in Delhi to mark one year of farmers' protest against the three farm laws. He said that 60 tractors will head to the Parliament on November 29, the day the Winter Session of Parliament begins. Tikait said that the government should accept farmers' demand for a law on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"On November 29, 60 tractors will head to Parliament for the tractor march. The tractors will go through the roads opened by the government. We were accused of keeping the roads blocked. We did not block them. Blocking the roads is not our movement. Perhaps, our movement is to talk to the government. We will go straight to the Parliament," Tikait told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

He added that a thousand people will head to the Parliament, unlike the 200 people that went last time.

"We are awaiting the government's response on MSP. Moreover, the incidents that happened in the past one year, in which 750 farmers died, the government should take responsibility for that," the BKU leader said.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, in an official statement said that in capital cities in states distant from Delhi, tractor rallies will be organised, in addition to other protests on November 26.

It said that a 'Maha Dharna' will be organised in Hyderabad on November 25 and a "partial victory" of the movement will be celebrated on November 26 across the country. The SKM informed that solidarity events are being planned across the world by the Indian expatriates as well as international farmers' organisations.

"On November 26, there will be a protest in London at the Indian High Commission between 12 to 2 pm GMT. On the same day, there will be a sleep-out in Surrey in Canada in addition to a sleep-out in Vancouver. On November 30, there will be a protest in Paris, France. On December 4, a car rally is being organised in California, and a city march in New York, USA. There will also be a commemoration and candlelight vigil at San Jose Gurudwara on that day. An event is planned on December 5 in the Netherlands, and one event in Vienna, Austria on December 8. Events will happen in Australia as well as other places like Washington and Texas in the USA, and more details will be shared soon," it said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week announced that the three farm laws will be repealed in the Winter Session. The government has listed a bill to withdraw the laws in its agenda for the Winter Session.

