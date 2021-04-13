Rakesh Tikait gets vaccinated in hospital near protest site

Image Source : INDIA TV BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait gets first dose of vaccine from Kaushambi's Yashoda Hospital

Bhartiya Kisaan Union leader Rakesh Tikait got Covid vaccination at a hospital near the Delhi-UP border on Tuesday. Tikait took the first dose of coronavirus vaccine at a hospital situated near the Ghazipur border protest site. Soon after vaccination, Tikait was kept under observation and then released from Kaushambi's Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital.

Tikait had earlier urged the government to provide vaccine to protesting farmers. Last month, he had also stated that along with farmers, even prisoners in jail should get access to vaccination.

Rakesh Tikait has been at the forefront of the farmer protests for a long time now. These protests are ongoing since November last year in key locations of Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Ghazipur Border and Shahjahanpur Border. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states are protesting against three new farm laws that were passed last year.

