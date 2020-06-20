Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA, who participated in Rajya Sabha elections voting, tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : AP An MLA has tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh who participated in Rajya Sabha voting on Friday.

A BJP MLA who had participated in voting for the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday has tested positive for coronavirus. A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Jawad and his wife have been found positive for COVID-19. According to the MLA, his COVID was scheduled to be held after the voting.

As per reports, the MLA and his wife got tested for coronavirus from a private lab whose reports came at around 10:30 pm.

Madhya Pradesh: A BJP MLA who had participated in voting for Rajya Sabha elections yesterday has tested positive for #COVID19. — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

Rajya Sabha elections were held on Friday. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won two seats and Congress one seat in the polls. While in Rajasthan, Congress managed to win two seats comfortably and BJP won one.

In the state of Manipur which was in political turmoil, the BJP managed to win the lone seat and defeated the Congress candidate. The lone seat in Meghalaya was won by ruling NPP as Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted "Congratulations Dr W R Kharlukhi for being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Meghalaya. I thank all the MDA partners for bestowing their support to the National People's Party"

In Andhra Pradesh all four seats were won by YSRCP, prominent being businessman Parimal Nathwani who shifted from Jharkhand to Andhra Pradesh.

In Gujarat, where the Congress faced resignation of its MLAs, the official results are awaited even as the BJP claims to have won three seats.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage