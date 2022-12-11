Rajya Sabha to discuss energy conservation bill on Monday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The Rajya sabha will also discuss the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill of 2022 apart from the Energy Conservation Bill.

Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill: The Rajya Sabha will consider the 'Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022' on Monday. The bill was introduced in the house by Power Minister R.K. Singh last week. “For petroleum refining, we use hydrogen drawn from natural gas. The idea is to replace natural gas. To stop carbon emission, we will use green hydrogen gas. We make ammonia from natural gas, both ammonia and natural gas are imported, we intend to replace that with green hydrogen, that is why this bill is required so that we can change the feedstock,” Mr Singh had said.

The RS bulletin too states, "the following motion moved by Shri Raj Kumar Singh on the 8th December, 2022:-- 'That the Bill further to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.' "

Meanwhile, opposition parties such as Congress had criticized the bill. In a statement, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the bill brings building codes for non-fossil fuel-based construction. “I understand that you want to reduce the import of solar panels from Chinafor for which you have increased import duty but are you aware that many manufacturers import solar panel parts from China. It will not make India self-reliant,” Mr. Singhvi said.

(With IANS inputs)

