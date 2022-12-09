Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Day 3 proceedings to resume at 11 am today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session LIVE Day 3

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Today (December 9) is the third day of the ongoing Winter Session which commenced on Wednesday. The session, which will continue till December 19, was delayed by a month owing to the Gujarat Assembly elections schedule. The Union Government is mulling passing at least 16 new bills during the session. . On Day 2, the Rajya Sabha passed the Wild Life Protection Amendment Act, 2022. However, the Opposition protested in the Lok Sabha raising issues such as the India-China border and the ongoing border tussle between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Meanwhile, Congress is expected to oppose Biodiversity Amendment Bill 2021, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill and Forest Conservation Amendment Bill in the ongoing session. The grand old party has reportedly demanded to send these three bills to the Standing Committee. On the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, the government introduced the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the Lok Sabha amidst demands from Opposition MPs that it be referred to a standing committee for review. The bill seeks to bring transparency and accountability in the sector.

