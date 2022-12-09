Friday, December 09, 2022
     
  4. Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Day 3 proceedings to resume at 11 am today
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Today (December 9) is the third day of the ongoing Winter Session. The government is likely to present several important bills in both the House of Parliament.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2022 11:00 IST
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Day 3
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session LIVE Day 3

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Today (December 9) is the third day of the ongoing Winter Session which commenced on Wednesday.  The session, which will continue till December 19, was delayed by a month owing to the Gujarat Assembly elections schedule. The Union Government is mulling passing at least 16 new bills during the session. . On Day 2, the Rajya Sabha passed the Wild Life Protection Amendment Act, 2022. However, the Opposition protested in the Lok Sabha raising issues such as the India-China border and the ongoing border tussle between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Meanwhile, Congress is expected to oppose Biodiversity Amendment Bill 2021, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill and Forest Conservation Amendment Bill in the ongoing session. The grand old party has reportedly demanded to send these three bills to the Standing Committee. On the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, the government introduced the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the Lok Sabha amidst demands from Opposition MPs that it be referred to a standing committee for review. The bill seeks to bring transparency and accountability in the sector.

  • Dec 09, 2022 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has also given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the stand of the Central Govt to scarp the pre-metric scholarship for SC, ST, OBC and minority students from 1st-8th standard from the academic year 2022-23."

  • Dec 09, 2022 10:51 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the confrontation with the judiciary brought to the fore by recent statements made by various Government functionaries, including the Union Law Minister."

