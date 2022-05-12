Thursday, May 12, 2022
     
Rajya Sabha elections: Polls on 57 seats across 11 states on June 10, says Election Commission

The maximum number of seats fall in Uttar Pradesh i.e 11, and followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 6 seats each.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2022 15:53 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

Highlights

  • Rajya Sabha elections on 57 seats will be held on June 10
  • Elections will be spread across 11 states
  • Uttar Pradesh is having maximum seats i.e 11 followed by 6 each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states will take place on June 10, the election commission informed on Thursday.

The biennial elections to these seats are taking place as members are retiring between June and August.

Seats vacated by BJP's Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress' P Chidambaram in Karnataka and Maharashtra will also go for polls.

