Rajya Sabha elections: Polls on 57 seats across 11 states on June 10, says Election Commission

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states will take place on June 10, the election commission informed on Thursday.

The biennial elections to these seats are taking place as members are retiring between June and August.

Seats vacated by BJP's Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress' P Chidambaram in Karnataka and Maharashtra will also go for polls.

The maximum number of seats fall in Uttar Pradesh i.e 11, and followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 6 seats each.

