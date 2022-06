Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Rajya Sabha elections: BJP releases list of candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of candidates for elections to the Rajya Sabha. Ghanshyam Lodhi and Dinesh Lal Yadav to contest from Uttar Pradesh, CM Manik Saha from Tripura, Rajesh Bhatia from Delhi and Gangotri Kujur from Jharkhand.

